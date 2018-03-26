Kids getting active with the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kids across West Michigan are learning to get active in a fun way, with the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club through the Fifth Third River Bank Run.

Maranda joined kids at Shawmut Hills Elementary School, along with Tortoise and Hare and Cruiser from Craig’s Cruisers to talk about the program.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club encourages kids to walk, run, or jog during recess. Any kids who complete five miles or more during the club gets a free entry into Fifth Third Junior. Schools that participate in the program get merchandise and other incentives to reward the children.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s