Helping kids one stride at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The 41st annual Fifth Third Riverbank Run happens the second Saturday of May, and this year they have partnered with great charities. One charity that will benefit from the race this year is Kids Hope USA.

Kids Hope USA is an expanding national network of public school-church partnerships that provide inspiring mentor relationships for students. The same mentor/student match meet for one hour each week at school. One hour a week may seem like a short time, but consistently showing up in the life of a child and providing hope and love positively impacts the child’s social, emotional and academic needs.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run has partnered with six charities to market their valuable missions through the 2018 event. Last year’s charity partners raised over $65,000! Fifth Third River Bank Run is committed to helping nonprofits raise funds through running and fitness.

The 41st running of the race is set for May 12. You can register online.