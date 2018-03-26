American Idol audition highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you miss American Idol’s newest audition performances? Check out our favorite moments you won’t want to miss!
Gabby Barrett Pranks Dad During American Idol Audition
Caitlin Lucia Auditions for Idol with Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”
Drake Milligan Auditions for American Idol with George Strait Tune
Mylon Shamble Auditions for American Idol with “Stand By Me”
Lee Vasi Auditions for American Idol with Toni Braxton Hit
Tory N. Teasley Auditions with Wild Cee Lo Green Song
Michael J. Woodard Auditions for Idol with “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran
Brielle Rathburn Auditions for Idol with “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles
Carly Moffa Auditions for American Idol with Original Song
Samuel Swanson Auditions for American Idol with Al Green Hit
Jurnee Auditions for American Idol with “Rise Up” by Andra Day
Ada Vox Auditions for Idol with “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals
Don’t miss an all-new episode of American Idol, MONDAY, 3/26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MY ABC WOTV4.