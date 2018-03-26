American Idol audition highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you miss American Idol’s newest audition performances? Check out our favorite moments you won’t want to miss!

Gabby Barrett Pranks Dad During American Idol Audition

Caitlin Lucia Auditions for Idol with Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”

Drake Milligan Auditions for American Idol with George Strait Tune

Mylon Shamble Auditions for American Idol with “Stand By Me”

Lee Vasi Auditions for American Idol with Toni Braxton Hit

Tory N. Teasley Auditions with Wild Cee Lo Green Song

Michael J. Woodard Auditions for Idol with “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran

Brielle Rathburn Auditions for Idol with “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

Carly Moffa Auditions for American Idol with Original Song

Samuel Swanson Auditions for American Idol with Al Green Hit

Jurnee Auditions for American Idol with “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Ada Vox Auditions for Idol with “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals

Don’t miss an all-new episode of American Idol, MONDAY, 3/26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MY ABC WOTV4.