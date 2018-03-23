The Cinderella Project: providing free prom dresses to young women

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOTV) – Every young girl deserves the dress of her dreams for her high school prom. That’s the premise behind The Cinderella Project. For 12 years now, The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo has been giving free prom dresses and accessories to young women to allow them to attend their high school prom. There’s no appointment necessary but participants must be currently enrolled in high school to quality and must attend in person to shop.

Friday 4pm-7pm

Memories Bridal and Evening Wear in partnership with Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan

Location:

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Center

601 W. Maple – Kalamazoo