2018 Easter egg hunts and fun family activities across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Start off your Easter weekend with some fun events for the whole family! Check out this list of Easter egg hunts throughout Michigan and enjoy some other fun events along the way!

Allegan County

Easter Egg Colorfest, Forever Curious Children’s Museum, Fennville

Saturday, March 31 – 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Bring your own hard boiled eggs and have fun decorating them with marbling, tie-dye, natural and traditional dyes, paints, glitter, stickers, and more! Cost is $5.00 per family, in addition to museum admission fees.

Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, Hamilton High School, Hamilton

Saturday, March 24 – 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Join us for this FREE fun-filled family event! An Easter egg drop from a helicopter for kids of all ages, face painting, and a bounce house. There will also be free bagels, donuts, and coffee. This event will be happening rain or shine. Join us at 9:30 AM to register and to get your basket.

Berrien County

Easter Eggstravaganza, 2950 Lakeview Ave, St. Joseph

Saturday, March 31, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

There will be an exciting outdoor egg hunt, with candy or prizes in all of the eggs! There will also be a prize drawing for families – enter to win a Berrien County Parks/Silver Beach 2018 Entrance Permit, a Curious Kids’ one-year Family Membership, dinner at Applebee’s or a Celebration Cinema gift card. This event is intended for children and their families. To register, please hop over to SJFirstumc.org.

Easter Egg Hunt, Peace Lutheran Church NALC, St. Joseph

Saturday, March 24 – 10:00 AM

More than 1,000 eggs to hunt, treat bags for every child, snacks, crafts, and a photo booth! Bring your own basket and dress for the weather. Elementary children & younger. Register on Peace Lutheran Church’s website.

Calhoun County

Easter Eggstravaganza, Marsall United Methodist Church, Marshall

Saturday, March 31 – 10:30 AM

Join us for an eggcellent community event! Families and children are welcome to join us for treats, games, and an egg hunt!

Harley Davidson Easter Eggstravaganza, 5738 Beckley Road, Battle Creek

Saturday, March 31 – 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Join us for our annual Easter egg hunt. We are offering two: one for children, one for adults. Kids Easter egg hunt is outside – recommended for kids under 8. Adults golden egg hunt takes place in-store. PLUS, crack an egg at checkout to win a discount on your purchase! Don’t miss out on fun for the whole family.

Community Easter Egg Hunt, The Fire Hub, Battle Creek

Saturday, March 31 – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of Easter fun! We will have Easter eggs to find, snacks, and a fun photo opportunity! This event is free and open to the public.

Kalamazoo County

Easter Egg Hunt, Centerpoint Church, Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 24 – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Come join us on March 24 for an extravagant Easter Egg Hunt! There will be eggs to hunt (of course!), activities and a light snack to follow. Any 3 year-old through 5th grade is invited (parent supervision required)! Free admission.

Annual Easter Egg hunt, Lifespring Church, Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 31 at 1:00 PM

Come join us for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids under 13. We will have a fun puppet show, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and lots of eggs filled with candy and prizes. We have areas for different age groups to keep little kids safe and give everyone a chance to fill their bags or baskets.

Easter Egg Hunt, The Olde World Village, Augusta

Saturday, March 31 – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hunt is open to children 12 & under. Come join us for crafts, raffle, face painting, egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, and more! Activities begin at 10 AM, and Hunt starts at 11 AM.

21st Annual Egg Hunt, Mayor’s Riverfront Park – SRC Field, Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 31, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Family-friendly, FREE event that features an egg hunt divided into 3 age groups (0-3, 4-6, 7-9). When you register at the event, you will be entered to win Special Prizes! We will also have crafts, face painting, and the always popular visits with the Bunny!

Kent County

Easter Egg Hunt, 4900 Breton SE, Kentwood City Hall Lawn

Saturday, March 31 – 10:00 AM

Open to ages 10 & under. Bring a bag to collect your eggs and get a picture taken with the Easter Bunny afterwards! This even will be held rain or shine.

Easter with the Equest Bunny, Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Rockford

Saturday, March 31, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Photos with Easter Bunny, egg hunt, meet & feed horses, breakfast munchies and drinks, petting zoo, live music, arts & crafts, and wagon rides. Free ticket needed to enter. Call (616) 866-3066.

Blythefield CRC Easter Egg Hunt, Blythefield Christian Reformed Church, Rockford

Saturday, March 24 – 10 AM – 11 AM

Children 3-10 can hunt for eggs, make a craft, and listen to Resurrection Story. Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, Ada Christian Reformed Church

Saturday, March 24 – 10:00 AM

Free egg hunt for toddlers through 5th grade students. COME DISCOVER as we hunt eggs (in age appropriate yards) enjoy refreshments, win prizes, and see the Easter story told through illusion and chalk art by Magic Bob and SuZie. Bring your kids and grandkids and your camera!

Community Easter Egg Hunt, Ivanrest Church, Grandville

Saturday, March 31 , 10 – 11 a.m.

Easter egg hunt on the front lawn or inside in bad weather. For children ages 10 and under. Egg hunt, refreshments, and family fun! Free!

John Ball Park Easter Egg Hunt, Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 31, 10 AM – noon

Huge Easter egg hunt, with more than 2,500 children expected! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, First Baptist Church, Lowell

Saturday, March 31, 11 AM – 1 PM

Families join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt. There will be crafts, puppets, door prizes and of course lots of Easter Eggs. A hot dog lunch will be provided. The Egg Hunt is open to all children 5th grade and under. Don’t forget your baskets!

Easter Egg Hunt and Holy Pilgrimage, Third Reformed Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 24, 11:00 AM

Kids can hunt for treat-filled eggs and holy symbols. Then follow the footsteps of Jesus on a Pilgrimage through the days leading up to Easter Sunday. Refreshments and prizes! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 31, 1:00 PM

For children age 3 through sixth grade. Will be held indoors if weather is bad.

Community Easter Eggstravaganza, Orchard Hill Church

Saturday, March 31, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Egg hunt, bounce house, face painting, photo booth, petting zoo, and more! Free!

Easter Egg Hunt, East Paris Christian Reformed Church, Kentwood

Saturday, March 31, 2 PM – 3 PM

Come join us for our annual Easter Egg Hunt! We will have,

Magic Bob and Chalk Artist Suzie, door prizes, and of course the egg hunt.

City of Walker Easter Egg Hunt, Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m.

Easter hunt for kids ages 2 -8, and pictures with the Easter Bunny! Free event, howeve, we are collecting non-perishable items to donate to Hand2Hand.

Muskegon County

Easter Egg Hunt, L.C. Walker Arena, Muskegon

Saturday, March 31 – 1:00 PM

Come have fun with the family and search for over 5,000 Easter eggs with hunts for three age groups. There will also be a few Golden Eggs with special surprises! The event is free, but they will be taking donations for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon at the door. For more information, call (231) 327-5290.

Easter Egg Hunt, First Presbyterian Church, Muskegon

Sunday, March 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Egg hunt for kids 10 and under. Family-fun, games, & snacks as well. RSVP or volunteer by contacting Arisha at YFF@FPCMuskegon.org.

Ottawa County

Easter Egg Hunt, Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Holland

Saturday, March 24 – 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Come enjoy this annual tradition with your family. Bring your kids to hear a special Easter message, take part in an Easter Egg Hunt, learn a new song, make a craft, and enjoy a snack. Children need to bring their own Easter baskets to gather the Easter Eggs.

Community Easter Egg Hunt, Hillcrest CRC, Hudsonville

Saturday, March 31, 10:00 AM

Egg hunt for kids of all ages! Come for a free, fun family time with balloon animals, temporary tattoos, prizes, candy, snacks, and videos. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Mendoza Park, Spring Lake

Saturday, March 24, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Make plans now to bring your child out to Mendoza Park and join in this annual Spring Lake tradition. There will be bounce houses, entertainment, games, give-aways, fun, excitement, and an egg hunt! Over 6,000 eggs will be hidden and the hunt will start promptly at noon. FREE family fun!

Bunny Hop at the Cappon House, Holland

Saturday, March 31, 10:00 AM- noon & 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

Easter eggs,outdoor games, and the Easter Bunny! Family-friendly tours of the Cappon House will also be available. Each child aged 12 and under will receive a goody bag of treats. *Advance ticket purchases are required to ensure there are enough treats and Easter eggs for all to enjoy! Tickets: $12/non-members, $10/members, FREE/kids 5 & under. Purchase tickets by calling 616-796-3329

Visit with the Easter Bunny, Tip Toes, Holland

Saturday, March 24 and Saturday March 31, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Bring your own camera.

Easter Egg Hunt, Central Park, Downtown Grand Haven

Saturday, March 26, 11:00 AM – noon

Free event for kids 10 & under! Over 5,000 Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Underwater Egg Hunt, Holland Community Aquatic Center

Saturday, March 31, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Doors open at noon, first swim at 1:00, second swim at 2:00 (egg hunt from 1 – 3 PM) $8.50 for participants, $7 for non-participants, free for children 2 & under. Questions? Call 616-393-7595.

Van Buren County

Tike Hike / Egg Hunt, Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, South Haven

Saturday, March 31 – 3:30 PM

You and your little ones are invited to a special-edition springtime Tike Hike/Egg Hunt at Pilgrim Haven Natural Area. Separate areas and different colors for bigger and littler kids will ensure that everyone will have a chance to find colorful treat-filled eggs. Free event, however, you must RSVP by caling 269-324-1600 or email Miko at cmdargitz@swmlc.org.