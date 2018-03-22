Prom dresses, the Easter Bunny & making maple syrup!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

The Cinderella Project gives free prom dresses and accessories to young women to allow them to attend their high school prom. No appointment necessary. Participants must be currently enrolled in high school to quality and must attend in person to shop.

Friday 4pm-7pm

Memories Bridal and Evening Wear in partnership with Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan

Location:

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan Kalamazoo Regional Center

601 W. Maple – Kalamazoo

Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10am to 3pm

Woodland Mall

Cinderella’s Closet invites area high school girls to select one free dress for the prom. Cinderella’s Closet is located in Woodland Mall between Pottery Barn and Chico’s near the Children’s Play Area. The line for entrance to the event will be located between Pottery Barn and J.Crew, near Forever 21. Mall doors open at 7am. This is an open call event. Any high school girl is welcome to attend. Please bring a valid school ID (or proof of enrollment). All girls must attend in person to receive a free dress.

Saturday from 9-noon

Registration begins at 9am

Scramble at 11am

Free community event

Saturday 3pm-5pm

special activities for kids including a showing of Disney’s CARS movie!

Movie admission: $3 per person, children 6 and undre free

Saturday 10am-4pm

Celebrate the sweet arrival of Spring. Learn the process of maple sugaring. Make it an all day event with draft horses, maple cotton candy, games, wildlife encounters and lots more family fun