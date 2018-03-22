Preparing for the birth of your child

CREDIT: thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – In the months leading up to the birth of a child, expectant moms and dads will have a lot of questions. There’s help out there from Spectrum Health.

They offer options that fit you and your pregnancy, from OB/GYNs, to certified nurse midwives and group prenatal care. They provide guidance in family birthing suites that feel like home or deliver in a state-of-the-art operating room. Spectrum also offers a  program called  Centering Pregnancy, it’s group pre-natal care for expectant mothers. It helps to connect moms-to-be with clinicians and other expectant moms.

https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/pregnancy-and-childbirth

 

