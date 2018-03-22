Must-see moments from American Idol auditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you miss American Idol’s audition performances? Check out some of our favorite highlights!
Trevor McBane Auditions with “Cold Weather” by Zac Brown Band
Kenedee Rittenhouse Auditions for Idol with Carrie Underwood Cover
Brandon Elder Auditions with Original Song About His Mom Called “Gone”
Cody Martin Auditions for Idol by Singing Happy Birthday to Katy Perry
Victoria McQueen Auditions for American Idol with Stevie Wonder Tune
Britney Holmes Auditions for American Idol with Whitney Houston Song
Dominique Auditions for American Idol with Donny Hathaway Song
Daniel Ethridge Auditions for Idol with “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton
Sisters Audition for American Idol Together – Taryn Coccia & Payton Taylor
Samothias Auditions for Idol with “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton
Amalia Watty Auditions for American Idol with Bob Dylan Tune
Genavieve Linkowski Auditions with “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz
Marcio Donaldson Auditions for American Idol with “Jealous” by Labrinth
