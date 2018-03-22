Must-see moments from American Idol auditions

WOTV 4 Women staff Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Did you miss American Idol’s audition performances?  Check out some of our favorite highlights!

Trevor McBane Auditions with “Cold Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Kenedee Rittenhouse Auditions for Idol with Carrie Underwood Cover

Brandon Elder Auditions with Original Song About His Mom Called “Gone”

Cody Martin Auditions for Idol by Singing Happy Birthday to Katy Perry

 Victoria McQueen Auditions for American Idol with Stevie Wonder Tune

Britney Holmes Auditions for American Idol with Whitney Houston Song

Dominique Auditions for American Idol with Donny Hathaway Song

Daniel Ethridge Auditions for Idol with “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton

Sisters Audition for American Idol Together – Taryn Coccia & Payton Taylor  

Samothias Auditions for Idol with “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Amalia Watty Auditions for American Idol with Bob Dylan Tune

Genavieve Linkowski Auditions with “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz

Marcio Donaldson Auditions for American Idol with “Jealous” by Labrinth

DON’T MISS AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “AMERICAN IDOL” SUNDAY 3/25 AT 8:00PM ET/PT ON My ABC WOTV4!

