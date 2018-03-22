Jordan’s weekly picks to Live Local-Give Local

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Looking to Live Local and Give Local? Here are my top picks for you to get out and give back…

Grab your girlfriends, mothers, sisters and co-workers and bring on the girl power! Step out for the Gazelle Girl Run through downtown Grand Rapids. All proceeds will benefit four non-profit organizations that support girls and women in Kent County.

>>>Click here to register.

Gazelle Girl Run

Sunday, April 22nd

Half Marathon/10K/5K

Race steps off: 8AM

Benefits:

Gazelle Sports Foundation

GROW

Girls on the Run

YWCA

The second way you can get out and give back this week is to help ensure that lunch is not the last meal of the day for local kids. Help decorate or pack brown meal bags for the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program. You can also donate non-perishable items for kids to take home. IM Kids 3rd Meal uses over 9,000 bags a month! Volunteers help to make this program a success.

IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

On-going

Decorate brown 3rd meal bags

Donate non-perishable foods

Donate monetarily

SEND ITEMS TO:

H.O. Steele Education Center

10260 S Sheridan Rd. Fenwick, MI 48834

Email: imkids3rdmeal@gmail.com

Phone: 616-225-7264