Helping growing families bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third Bank has a special program for new parents. It’s called the Parental Bonding Leave program, it gives an additional four weeks to new moms, on top of her normal maternity leave.

Plus, Fifth Third Bank is taking it even further and offering four weeks leave for new dads as well. The regional president of Fifth Third Bank, Tom Welch, says he believes the Parental Bonding Leave program helps build loyalty and helps strengthen our community at the same time.

>>> Learn more in the video above.