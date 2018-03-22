Helping growing families bond

Maranda Published:
CREDIT: thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third Bank has a special program for new parents. It’s called the Parental Bonding Leave program, it gives an additional four weeks to new moms, on top of her normal  maternity leave.

Plus, Fifth Third Bank is taking it even further and offering four weeks leave for new dads as well. The regional president of Fifth Third Bank, Tom Welch, says he believes the Parental Bonding Leave program helps build loyalty and helps strengthen our community at the same time.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s