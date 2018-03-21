Starting the path for a successful education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Starting kids out on the right foot is so important for their education. So how do you start to even pick the right preschool for them? Today we have Tami from the Ottawa Area ISD to talk with us about their programs and options.

It’s important for parents to be educated on the different options each district offers, so they can choose the best school for their child.

The Ottawa Area ISD has a program and website called “Help Me Grow” that provides free local resources that help children be ready to succeed in school.

Link: helpmegrowottawa.org