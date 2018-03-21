Spring break in West Michigan: day trip locations near you

West Michigan – Spring break gives you and your family time to take a little vacation (or staycation!) before the spring and summer travel seasons get into full swing. If you’re looking to not break the bank, a vacation or day trip within West Michigan is sure to fit any budget without sacrificing the fun, relaxation, and time away from home. Everybody in the family will love their spring break in West Michigan.

Spring Break in Southern West Michigan

A big sign that spring is here is the opening of Coldwater Country’s own Capri Drive-In. Southern Michigan’s 1,000-car, twin screen drive-in movie theater kicks off the season (weather dependent) the first weekend in April. Check their website for updates on opening dates and their movie schedule.

Visit the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary in Augusta during spring break with your family for an outdoor education experience, or come and enjoy the sanctuary’s trails in springtime weather! On Saturday, March 31st, get to know the Sanctuary’s ambassador raptors and participate in fun family-oriented activities at Birds of Prey Live. Return on Sunday, April 8th, to celebrate W.K. Kellogg’s birthday with free admission to the sanctuary (as well as tours at the nearby historic W.K. Kellogg Manor House) at the Sustaining the Vision Open House! These two family-fun activities are sure to help fill your schedule this spring break.

Nestled on one of Michigan’s oldest working harbors, The Inn at Harbor Shores in St. Joseph emulates an over-scaled lakeside cottage influenced by the classic coastal architecture of late 19th and early 20th century Lake Michigan hotels while embracing 21st-century conveniences and amenities. They have packages available throughout the year, with the Spring Break Getaway package for the month of March! Your stay includes popcorn, candy, and a discount on spa services, making it a great stay for the whole family.

The cycle of the seasons at Virtue Cider in Fennville is a beauty to behold. Situated just a few miles from the Lake Michigan coast, Virtue Cider welcomes both the lake-effect snow and the unseasonably warm and rainy winter the area had this year. Cider making and the upkeep of their farm is an all-season affair, and their Old Spot pigs, sheep, and chickens don’t hibernate for the winter. The Bottle Shop and Tasting Room are open, so you can stop by for a tour, taste some of their ciders, and take home your favorites.

The Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail has been promoting the area’s finest wineries for over 15 years, and 2018 is no different. Their location makes for an easy day or weekend trip, with their 21 wineries each offering something different. Visit the distinct wineries at your leisure, spending a day visiting wineries and tasting rooms, while still being back home at a reasonable hour. Spend a weekend (regular or long) and add time to visit the many quaint, unique, and fun-filled beach towns along the shoreline. If you’re not familiar with the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail, it is a secret that is begging to be discovered!

Spring Break in Central West Michigan

Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids have events taking place during spring break. See The Illusionists on Thursday, April 5th at DeVos Performance Hall, where they’ll perform hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of breathtaking wonder. There will be plenty of laughs onSaturday, April 7th, at DeVos Performance Hall hosts the Festival of Laughs with Sommore, DeRay Davis, Arnez J, and George Wallace. These comedians have storied careers and will put a smile on your face. Rounding out the weekend of events is MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, April 8th. MercyMe closed 2017 on a high note, after wrapping their successful tour and receiving an American Music Award nomination. Fill your spring break with amazing performances by some of the world’s top talents.

Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive invites you to tee off this spring! The course gives all levels of golfers an enjoyable experience, offering four different tees to choose from. The course also offers a few risk-and-reward holes that are sure to get you excited every time you step up to the tee. The beautifully maintained course has a 12 tee driving range and two practice greens to hone your golf game before heading out for your relaxing round. Set your tee times and plan a spring break outing on the course!

If you’re staying in the Grand Haven area, the Electric Bike Place has rentals to get you out on the town this spring break. Explore the town without breaking a sweat. You can rent electric bikes by the hour and explore the natural beauty of Grand Haven.

For those of you that are planning on taking a staycation this year, Chocolates by Grimaldi in Grand Haven is offering tours over spring break. These $4 tours are perfect for the young and young at heart, and provide guests with the opportunity to taste fresh samples right off the line.

Spend time in the Holland area this spring break, with a variety of activities for the whole family. Here, you’ll find outdoor adventures, fun on the water, and delicious food. Kids will love the Peace and Love Spring Break Camp hosted by the Holland Area Arts Council, where they’ll design and create pop art. Located in nearby Zeeland, Critter Barn provides an unforgettable hands-on learning experience for the whole family. Their Spring Fling is Saturday, March 31st through Sunday, April 8th, where you can meet the baby animals that call the barn home. Find these activities and more for you and your family this spring break.

Whether you’re looking for a fun and easy family getaway or a big night out on the town with friends this spring break, Mt. Pleasant offers a little bit of everything. Explore the extensive parks system, visit the area’s many museums, restaurants, and shops, or enjoy concerts and gaming at Soaring Eagle Casino. You can even hit the fairways at 11 championship golf courses. Whether it’s a casino getaway or a relaxing stay, Mt. Pleasant is the place to be!

If you’re planning a trip or vacation, Mecosta County is beautiful in the spring. You can bring your family and bikes for a weekend stay at one of the area’s beautiful hotels, and enjoy biking on one of the many trails, including the renowned White Pine Trail. The area’s trails are well-maintained and welcome bikers and hikers alike. You can also spend time on the water, with the Muskegon River, Morley Pond, Chippewa Lake, and Blue Lake. Don’t miss a chance to visit this outdoorsy wonderland!

Spring Break in Northern West Michigan

Spend spring break overlooking the waters of Walloon Lake with a stay at Hotel Walloon. With rates as low as $150 per night, spring break is the perfect time to visit and experience the hotel, which is rated Four Diamonds by AAA. With close proximity to some of the best winter sports locales in northern Michigan, Hotel Walloon is the perfect place for your quiet ski or snowboard trip.

Take a free tour of Maple Moon Sugarbush & Winery in Petoskey this spring break. See how the sap is formed and transformed into the sweet treat you put on your food. If you’re looking for something truly unique, try their bourbon barrel aged maple syrup! Tours are available on Saturdays at 4pm.

Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire is hosting their Grass River Spring Camp onMonday, March 26th through Wednesday, March 28th. Your children can spend their spring break tapping maple trees for sap, tracking animals along the boardwalks, building a campfire, or enjoying the view along Grass River – perfect for the child that loves the outdoors in spring. The camp is designed for children ages 7 to 12, and space is limited for this program.

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville is ready for fun all March long with what they call “March at the Mountain.” Every weekend throughout the month of March, join Crystal Mountain with festive activities, including Mardi Gras, Spring Carnival, Celts & Kayaks, and Retro Weekend.

While many are thinking about where to go for a spring break getaway, northern Michigan’s Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire has stood out as a family favorite. Spring skiing is simply the best, with packed snow, warmer temperatures, and sunshine! The slopes are open for skiers and boarders alike. Grab your gear, shades, and sunscreen, and head for the slopes of Shanty Creek Resorts!

Everything people love about Traverse City is here for a spring break getaway: great restaurants, family activities, charming downtown boutiques, wine tours, and outdoor recreation. With fewer crowds and great off-season pricing, it’s the perfect time to visit. Plan your trip with a stay at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, and take advantage of their kids spring break activities for some extra brownie points with the family. No matter where you stay, there’s plenty to see and do in Traverse City!

With spring in the air, the blossoms of Old Mission Peninsula will soon be in full bloom. It’s a beautiful time to visit any or all of the nine distinct wineries along the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula wine trail, located in and around Traverse City. A visit in the spring, before the peak season, often means a more personal and comfortable visit, and an opportunity to meet and talk to winery owners or winemakers themselves in the tasting rooms.

Heading to Traverse City for spring break? Visit Chateau Chantal for their cooking classes and spring break specials. Their 2018 cooking class schedule is out and classes are filling up fast, so book now! Each hands-on cooking experience will leave you with a new mastery of your kitchen, its tools, and ingredients. Afterwards, enjoy pairing your culinary creations with delicious Chateau Chantal wines. Make sure to check out their spring break deals, so you can enjoy these world-class wines without breaking the bank. A visit to Chateau Chantal is never too far, and you will enjoy the finest food and wine during your time there.

Spring break is right around the corner. For those who plan to stay home this year, consider a last-minute getaway to Benzie County, where outdoor activities are fun and the travel time is just a few hours away. For hikers and mountain bikers, spring opens up many great trails in Benzie County. The spring season also allows ease to explore unique galleries within the town of Frankfort, and villages of Beulah, Benzonia, and nearby Empire. After a long day of nature walks and art-inspired journeys, take in some of the memorable watering holes, like St. Ambrose Cellarsin Beulah, Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort, or Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville. Then, settle in at one of many unique cozy restaurants in Benzie County to make your relaxing journey complete.