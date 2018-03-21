Parents: what you need to know about ecigs and vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We teach our kids about the dangers of smoking and drinking, but more and more the makers of e-cigarettes are marketing to our kids. Today, we have Holly from Wedgwood Christian Services here to tell us what we need to know.

>> Take a look in the video above.

It’s difficult for parents because e-cigarettes are easily accessible, affordable, yet are not a safer alternative to smoking. They are easy to use, marketed towards kids, but have serious adverse health effects, so it’s important for parents to know the facts and help protect children.

Wedgwood Christian Services

(616) 942-2110

36th Street SE Grand Rapids, 49512

www.wedgwood.org