Parents: what you need to know about ecigs and vaping

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We teach our kids about the dangers of smoking and drinking, but more and more the makers of e-cigarettes are marketing to our kids. Today, we have Holly from Wedgwood Christian Services here to tell us what we need to know.

>> Take a look in the video above.

It’s difficult for parents because e-cigarettes are easily accessible, affordable, yet are not a safer alternative to smoking. They are easy to use, marketed towards kids, but have serious adverse health effects, so it’s important for parents to know the facts and help protect children.

Wedgwood Christian Services

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s