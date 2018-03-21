Ionia students award grants to benefit local non-profits

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-The Ionia County Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) are awarding grants to organizations that benefit Ionia, Belding, Lakewood, Lowell, Portland, Saranac and Pewmo-Westphalia youth. The YAC is made up of high school students in Ionia County and Lowell. Every two years, the Youth Advisory Council conducts a needs assessment to identify funding priorities. Successful grantees will utilize “service-learning” to address the following youth issues in their communities:

Teen driver safety

Academic Motivation

Achievement gap

Substance abuse

Depression

Literacy

Bullying

Hunger

The maximum award available per grant is $1,000 with $7,800 available to award.

For more information on the Youth Advisory Council visit http://www.ioniaisd.org/