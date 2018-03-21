Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is premiering Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Calling all Grey’s Anatomy fans! The Grey’s spin-off, “Station 19,” is set to debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 PM on My ABC WOTV 4.

The new Shondaland series will serve as a crossover show for the infamous “Grey’s Anatomy”. Our favorite Grey’s cast members will make appearances in the “Station 19” premiere. Notable guest stars will be Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey and Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, as well as several familiar Grey’s Anatomy faces.

The premiere, “Stuck” / “Invisible To Me” features new recruit, Ben Warren, who has traded in the scalpel for a fresh start as a firefighter. It hasn’t been easy for him, as he has a hard time realizing that emergencies in the field are vastly different than those at Grey Sloan Memorial.

“Station 19,” as the latest series from the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” is ready for its debut. The show follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

Don’t forget to watch the series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 PM on My ABC WOTV 4, streaming and on demand.