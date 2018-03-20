Transform a pair of flip flops into adorable lace up sandals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Create a pair of lace up sandals as unique as your own personal style. Stop by your local Goodwill to pick up a pair of new flip flops and a fun scarf. Cut the length of the scarf down the middle, fold it, and tie a knot at the toe. Wrap the ends tightly around the sandal strings and then wrap the extra material around your ankle for a flirty summer look.

What you need:

Pair of Flip flops

One scarf

Scissors

Step by step (tutorial in video above:

Cut the length of the scarf down the middle

Fold scarf in half

Tie a knot at the toe of flip flop

Pull the ends through

Wrap the scarf around one side of the sandal string

Do the same to the other side

Wrap the extra material up and around your ankle

Use the other half of the scarf to complete the second shoe