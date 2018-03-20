Transform a pair of flip flops into adorable lace up sandals

Jill Wallace Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Create a pair of lace up sandals as unique as your own personal style. Stop by your local Goodwill to pick up a pair of new flip flops and a fun scarf. Cut the length of the scarf down the middle, fold it, and tie a knot at the toe. Wrap the ends tightly around the sandal strings and then wrap the extra material around your ankle for a flirty summer look.

What you need:

  • Pair of Flip flops
  • One scarf
  • Scissors

Step by step (tutorial in video above:

  • Cut the length of the scarf down the middle
  • Fold scarf in half
  • Tie a knot at the toe of flip flop
  • Pull the ends through
  • Wrap the scarf around one side of the sandal string
  • Do the same to the other side
  • Wrap the extra material up and around your ankle
  • Use the other half of the scarf to complete the second shoe

