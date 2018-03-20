Transform a pair of flip flops into adorable lace up sandals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Create a pair of lace up sandals as unique as your own personal style. Stop by your local Goodwill to pick up a pair of new flip flops and a fun scarf. Cut the length of the scarf down the middle, fold it, and tie a knot at the toe. Wrap the ends tightly around the sandal strings and then wrap the extra material around your ankle for a flirty summer look.
What you need:
- Pair of Flip flops
- One scarf
- Scissors
Step by step (tutorial in video above:
- Cut the length of the scarf down the middle
- Fold scarf in half
- Tie a knot at the toe of flip flop
- Pull the ends through
- Wrap the scarf around one side of the sandal string
- Do the same to the other side
- Wrap the extra material up and around your ankle
- Use the other half of the scarf to complete the second shoe