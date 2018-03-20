Students start each day with a healthy breakfast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and at one West Michigan school, students are leading the way to help others lead healthier lives. The Fuel Up to Play 60 Team at Portage Middle School are being health ambassadors by leading the charge to serve healthy breakfasts at their school. Maranda got a chance to visit the school during National Breakfast Week with our friends from Milk Means More.

You can get other healthy breakfast ideas by visiting their website: https://www.milkmeansmore.org/recipe/?fwp_recipe_type=breakfast