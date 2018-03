GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The beloved garden gnomes from GNOMEO AND JULIET are back for a whole new adventure in London.

Rated PG

Duration: 1 hour 26 minutes

Flicks Family Film Festival

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

3/16: Wonder

3/23: Mary and the Witch’s Flower

3/30: Ferdinand

4/6: Paddington 2

4/13: The Greatest Showman