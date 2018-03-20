Birthday party fun

Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Planning a birthday party can be a lot of fun!  While you’re creating the perfect theme, making a menus, and sending out invitations, here’s a few things to consider:

  1.  Big parties aren’t always the best.  In fact, experts say your guest list should be the age of the child plus one.
  2. Consider having guests bring a donation to the birthday child’s favorite charity or cause instead of bringing gifts.
  3. Don’t’ forget to send thank you notes!

Have a great party where you live!

