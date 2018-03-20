2018 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) — West Michigan get ready to rock the park with Maranda! This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to five communities across West Michigan.

2018 Maranda Park Party Schedule:

June 21 – Lamar Park, Wyoming

More announcements to come throughout the day…

Maranda’s Park Parties have become a beloved tradition in West Michigan. This season marks the 24th consecutive year that Maranda will bring great entertainment, a huge variety of attractions, great community resources from local nonprofits, and a ton of prizes to local communities in West Michigan.

“I’m so excited to be announcing the lineup for our 24th season of Maranda Park Parties! It’s a real honor to be able to bring these totally free events to communities around West Michigan. I’m so grateful for the on-going support of the host locations, our corporate partners, family oriented non-profits, our television station and the thousands of families that attend.” – Maranda

Once again, in working with USDA, Michigan Dept. of Ed and local school districts, free lunch will be served to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Maranda’s Park Parties have been recognized by the USDA as one of the nation’s largest summer feeding programs.

Park Parties run from noon-2 pm at the dates listed above. Every Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes! We invite you and your community to join us for a great celebration all summer long!