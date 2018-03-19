Michigan teen makes national debut on American Idol

GRAND RAPIDS, MIC. (WOTV)- American Idol has made it’s ABC debut, and this season is anticipated to be the most exciting season yet! The first week of American Idol took viewers across the country during the first round of auditions. Singers from Nashville, New York and Los Angels came out by the thousands to show this season’s judges (Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan) why they should be chosen for the golden ticket, and straight to Hollywood Week. The best singers from across the country came out, but there’s more auditions to come!

Tonight, American Idol will feature several auditions, including a young singer/songwriter, Genavieve Linkowski , from Goodrich, Michigan. We had the chance to sit down with Linkowski to find out what happens behind the scenes, and what viewers can expect from her national television debut. Click the video above to watch the full interview.

Tune-in tonight, Monday, March 19, 2018 as American Idol auditions continue, and cheer on Genavieve Linkowski as she represents Michigan in the biggest singing competition on television. Watch American Idol at 8PM on MY ABC WOTV 4.

Watch Linkowski sing on the video below.