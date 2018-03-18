American Idol: Stay connected by downloading the app

American Idol is taking the nation by storm! After watching the golden ticket auditions, viewers are falling in love with the stories and voices of the contestants. Stay connected this season by downloading the American Idol app, which is now live on iOS and Android devices. Watch highlights, play along, and vote for your favorite contestant as they continue their journey to become the next superstar. Using the app, fans are able to:

Play along with the live show in real time during the broadcast. As Idol hopefuls audition, fans can guess if judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will send them to the next round.

IDOLize their selfies with custom “American Idol” filters and stickers.

Interact with the show by playing trivia and answering questions about the show.

Keep up with the “American Idol” community and see what’s trending on social media from judges, contestants and fans.

Later this season, fans can use the app to vote for their favorite “American Idol” contestant to move forward. They will also be able to vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or via text.

Watch this season of American Idol on MY ABC WOTV 4!