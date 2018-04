GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – How should we talk to our kids about homelessness? It’s a tough and complicated subject, but I encourage you to take advantage of a teachable moment.

Help your children understand that someone you see on the street is a person, not a problem.

Teach them that not everyone has the same support and love as you do.

Take action and volunteer or donate as a family.

Remember, our kids are watching us, so we should be an example with our faith, words, and actions.