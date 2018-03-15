Spring break style: DIY cover-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This summer, don’t spend a fortune finding the perfect beach cover-up. Stop by Goodwill and pick up a long flowy scarf and follow these steps to create a cute look for less.

Fold the scarf in half, then tie a knot at one end. Next, take that knot and tie it to the middle of the scarf into a second knot. Finally, slip your arms through the holes with the knot to the back.

>>> Follow step by step tutorial, above.

What you need:

Long flowy scarf

What to do:

Fold scarf in half width way. (hamburger)

Tie one end in a knot

Tie the knot with the middle of the scarf into another knot

Put behind back and place arms through the holes