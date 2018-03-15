Photos: 2018 Pillar Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 2018 Pillar Awards were held on Thursday, March 15 at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids marking the 29th year for the event. This year the Pillar Awards recognized the founding women who started it all 45 years ago.

Women’s Resource Center Founders include:

Estelle Levin

Gloria Bursey-Slykhouse

Barbara Fisk

Vernis Schad

The event was packed with approximately 500 men and women supporting the cause. The program included an emotional success story and testimonial from Michelle Briggs, the presentation of awards from CEO Sandra Gaddy & Andrew Lebron (Board Treasurer) and keynote speaker Kathy Beauregard, the Director of Athletics at Western Michigan University.

