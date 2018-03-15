Films, festivities and farmers this weekend with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Flick’s Family Film Festival at Celebration Cinema. The line-up features a new movie each week. Kids are free and adult tickets are just $5!

3/16: Wonder

3/23: Mary and the Witch’s Flower

3/30: Ferdinand

4/6: Paddington 2

4/13: The Greatest Showman

Beat the winter blues and pick up fresh, local breads, root vegetables, eggs, and much more! The Winter Market occurs 9am – 12pm on the 1st & 3rd Saturday from January through April.

Participating Winter Market Vendors:

The Great Bread Company

Shady Side Farm

Flagels Sugar House

Visser Farms

Skinners Homestead Acres

Bova Bakery

Ottawa Glad Growers

Bodhi Tree

J&J Tortilla

Jerky and More 2

Crane Dance Farm

AJs Bakery and Coffee house

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Grand Rapids – 11am – Monroe Center

Holland – Noon – 8th Street

Kalamazoo – 11am – stepping off on Burdick Street at Michigan Avenue – south down Burdick, to Cedar and ending in front of the Knights of Columbus Hall

Muskegon – 11am – stepping off at 4th and Clay – east along Clay to Jefferson

One of the best-loved musical tales of all time comes to life through this animated Academy Award-winning film accompanied by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Join them at 2pm fpr free pre-concert kids activities including crafts and an instrument petting zoo