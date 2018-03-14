West Michigan woman opens new local brewery, DeHops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you like good beer and tasty eats, read on.

Earlier this week I was able to visit a new local hot spot, right here in West Michigan. *Drum roll please* introducing DeHops Brewing Company and Café.

Now listen, my head is telling me “don’t ramble on about all the cute”, but my heart is screaming “the beer can wait”! So here I go, diving head first – scratch that – pencil diving (seems more intense) into the total cuteness factor of what is DeHops.

DeHops is a what you’ve always wanted your house to look like, a taste of travel, and your go-to pub. All in one place. All at one time.

Gezellig

Gezellig is a Dutch word meaning: having an upbeat feeling about the surroundings; cozy; pleasant, friendly ambience.

And really, DeHops is just that. Gezellig.

The place has a modern feel to it – exposed brick, greenery, and fantastic signage. It’s truly unlike any brewery I’ve ever been to.

Currently, I’m apartment hunting (which is a scramble on its own). And when I find my perfect little place, I’d love it to feel like this. Kathy, if you’re reading this, send me your interior designer’s phone number.

That travel itch

Ever had déjà vu? It’s the feeling that the situation you’re currently experiencing, has been experienced in the past.

That’s how walking through DeHops feels; because, for many of us, it’s our culture.

I’m a blonde haired, blue eyed, Dutch girl. And chances are, you’re Dutch too – aren’t you? In West Michigan alone, there are thousands of us calling this place home. Yet, no brewery has fully taken advantage of this position.

Until now.

When you’re at DeHops, you’ll see wooden shoes, bicycles, and windmills. It’s like visiting the Netherlands, right here in town.

Indulge

You guys. This had to be one of my favorite assignments to date, because look at those tacos!! Just look at them.

Is your mouth watering yet?

All the food is ordered at the counter – toppings are disassembled, so you choose what you want when it comes to your taco, burger, etc. DeHops also has jaw-dropping appetizers, my favorite being the fried pickles.

You know when your food’s so good that you just kind of take a moment of reflection? A simple appreciation pause, if you will? Don’t lie, we’ve all been there.

Well that was me with the pickles. Dipping them deep in ranch. Okay, I’ll stop now.

Moving forward, let’s talk beer! I know that’s why you’re here.

There are truly options for all. IPAs, high %, light, fruity – I can promise that, no matter your taste, DeHops has something that you’ll love! And, it’s all brewed on location.

More on DeHops

DeHops is locally owned and managed by West Michigan power woman, Kathy DeHaan (you go girl).

DeHaan means “The Rooster” in Dutch, so don’t be surprised by all the roosters at DeHops. In fact, one of their biggest attractions is a gigantic rooster mural made with thousands of tiles. This piece will get placed in ArtPrize 2018.

Some of the beer is even rooster themed. Don’t forget to order a “Dr. Pecker” or a “Cluck Norris” next time you stop in!

Mission statement: We’re here to make remarkable beer, great food, and welcome wonderful people.

House rules: Order drinks at the bar, order food at the window, seat yourself, clear your own table, and HAVE FUN.

Visit DeHops Brewing Company and Café:

(616) 805-3363

363 Cummings Ave. NW, Walker, MI 49534

Contact them

*PHOTO CREDIT: Zach Phillips