Local women and children living in cars and on street, find help and hope at The Deborah House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-There are over 900 homeless families in West Michigan, 300 of which are with children. That numbers are startling, but there is an organization that’s giving back and lending a helping hand, Deborah’s House in Grand Rapids. In 2015, The Deborah House opened its doors after seeing a tremendous need in West Michigan. The organization works to help alleviate homelessness amongst young single-parent families. Deborah House is a safe haven for single/pregnant mothers and their children. The house is a beautifully furnished residence that provides mothers with a peaceful atmosphere filled with loving support. Each woman has her own lovely space , which allows each woman to concentrate on a career, further education, and the overall well-being of her children. Take a look inside Deborah’s House by clicking on the video above.

