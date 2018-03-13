SONO: better made, better performing, better for you

If you’re looking for a chemical free, 100% waterproof, low maintenance, recyclable AND beautiful floor for your family, we’re proud to introduce you to SONO.

SONO offers a whole new range of benefits, stunning visuals, superior durability and an environmentally sound, waterproof core. SONO is simply better made, better performing and better for you.

>>> Check it out in the video above.

100% waterproof

Dimensionally stable in demanding environments

Toxic chemically free

Commercial grade wear, stain and fade resistant

Striking high definition visuals

Easy to clean and maintain

Available in 24 different styles and finishes