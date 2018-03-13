SONO: better made, better performing, better for you

If you’re looking for a chemical free, 100% waterproof, low maintenance, recyclable AND beautiful floor for your family, we’re proud to introduce you to SONO.
SONO offers a whole new range of benefits, stunning visuals, superior durability and an environmentally sound, waterproof core. SONO is simply better made, better performing and better for you.
>>> Check it out in the video above.
- 100% waterproof
- Dimensionally stable in demanding environments
- Toxic chemically free
- Commercial grade wear, stain and fade resistant
- Striking high definition visuals
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Available in 24 different styles and finishes