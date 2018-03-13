SONO: better made, better performing, better for you

Jan Lehman Published:

If you’re looking for a chemical free, 100% waterproof, low maintenance, recyclable AND beautiful floor for your family, we’re proud to introduce you to SONO.

SONO offers a whole new range of benefits, stunning visuals, superior durability and an environmentally sound, waterproof core. SONO is simply better made, better performing and better for you.

>>> Check it out in the video above.

  • 100% waterproof
  • Dimensionally stable in demanding environments
  • Toxic chemically free
  • Commercial grade wear, stain and fade resistant
  • Striking high definition visuals
  • Easy to clean and maintain
  • Available in 24 different styles and finishes

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s