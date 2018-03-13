New TV drama series, For the People, is premiering Tuesday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – ABC’s new series, For The People, is set to air on ABC on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 pm. Produced by Shondaland, known primarily for the production of the the wildly popular Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, For The People is an American legal drama series viewers won’t want to miss!

The season premiere is set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (a.k.a. “The Mother Court”), the new Shondaland series follows six talented young lawyers working on opposite sides of the law and handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country. These lawyers will be put to the test both personally and professionally as their lives intersect in and out of America’s most prestigious trial court, on For The People.

For The People stars Britt Robertson as Sandra Bell, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Allison Adams, Ben Rappaport as Seth Oliver, Susannah Flood as Kate Littlejohn, Wesam Keesh as Jay Simmons, Regé-Jean Page as Leonard Knox, Ben Shenkman as Roger Gunn, Hope Davis as Jill Carlan, Vondie Curtis-Hall as Judge Nicholas Byrne and Anna Deavere Smith as Tina Krissman.

Don’t miss the premiere of For the People, TUESDAY, MARCH 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m.), on My ABC WOTV 4.