American Idol auditions leave us wanting more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – After the long-awaited return, American Idol made its debut and viewers LOVED IT! America was finally introduced to the best talent the nation has to offer. In the first audition episode, the show headed to New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, sharing the stories of talented musicians from across the country who auditioned for their chance at a golden ticket to Hollywood!

LOVING the new feel-good @AmericanIdol on ABC. In a world that's more divisive than ever, we're reminded of the humanity in all of us; we're given a fresh lesson in acceptance – that everyone has a story, and while the dreams we dream are free, the hustle isn't. #AmericanIdol — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) March 12, 2018

Thank you @LukeBryanOnline for supporting me from the jump. Thank you @KatyPerry for giving me motivation to work harder. Most importantly, thank you @LionelRichie for giving me a second chance. GOT THE GOLDEN TICKET, BABY! @AmericanIdol just changed my life. pic.twitter.com/DJhxcA2Io7 — Ron Bultongez (@RonBultongez) March 12, 2018

The auditions continue tonight as American Idol heads to New York, Savannah, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. Watch the search for America’s next superstar as it continues on its new home on ABC, MONDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00–10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand.

More powerhouse voices and inspiring stories are coming at you tonight. The journey continues at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/LIyNU67Xb5 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 12, 2018

In episode two of auditions, Idol hopefuls, including a shoe salesman from Washington D.C., a construction worker from Southern California and a student from Louisiana, sing their hearts out for the judges to see if they have what it takes to earn a ticket to Hollywood.

Don’t forget to watch tonight’s auditions, Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on MY ABC WOTV 4!