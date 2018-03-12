American Idol auditions leave us wanting more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – After the long-awaited return, American Idol made its debut and viewers LOVED IT! America was finally introduced to the best talent the nation has to offer. In the first audition episode, the show headed to New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, sharing the stories of talented musicians from across the country who auditioned for their chance at a golden ticket to Hollywood!
The auditions continue tonight as American Idol heads to New York, Savannah, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. Watch the search for America’s next superstar as it continues on its new home on ABC, MONDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00–10:00 p.m. EDT), streaming and on demand.
In episode two of auditions, Idol hopefuls, including a shoe salesman from Washington D.C., a construction worker from Southern California and a student from Louisiana, sing their hearts out for the judges to see if they have what it takes to earn a ticket to Hollywood.
Don’t forget to watch tonight’s auditions, Monday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on MY ABC WOTV 4!