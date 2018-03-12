Celebrate the best meal of the day with breakfast at the Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On March 23rd, the Downtown Market is celebrating everyone’s favorite meal of the day, all day long. Try menu items both savory and sweet during Breakfeast, from 10am – 8pm throughout the Market Hall.
WHAT: Breakfeast at the Downtown Market
WHEN: Friday, March 23, from 10am – 8pm
WHERE: Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW
MORE INFO: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/breakfeast
Market guests can start their weekend by indulging in all things breakfast at this one-day-only event featuring unique and scrumptious breakfast-style specials from Market vendors and restaurants.
Who says breakfast should only be enjoyed in the morning?
Specials include:
- Field & Fire: Croissants
- Blue Spoon Pasta Studio: Breakfast Garlic Cheddar Gnocchi
- Slows Bar-B-Q: Slows Eggs Benedict
- Sweetie-licious:Homemade Quiche
- Love’s Ice Cream: Waffle Sundae & Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream
- Aperitivo: Breakfast Tartine
- Fish Lads: Fish Cake Benedict
- Tacos El Cuñado: Chorizo and Egg Tacos
- Social Kitchen and Bar: Salted Pecan Waffle
- Madcap Coffee: Liege Style Belgian Waffle
- Malamiah Juice Bar: Strawberry-Banana Oat Smoothie
- Carvers:Irish Breakfast
- Rocket Pies: Farmer’s Breakfast Pizza
- Sushi Market: Fresh Salmon and Tuna Poke