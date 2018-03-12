Celebrate the best meal of the day with breakfast at the Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On March 23rd, the Downtown Market is celebrating everyone’s favorite meal of the day, all day long. Try menu items both savory and sweet during Breakfeast, from 10am – 8pm throughout the Market Hall.

WHAT: Breakfeast at the Downtown Market

WHEN: Friday, March 23, from 10am – 8pm

WHERE: Grand Rapids Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW

MORE INFO: http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/breakfeast

Market guests can start their weekend by indulging in all things breakfast at this one-day-only event featuring unique and scrumptious breakfast-style specials from Market vendors and restaurants.

Who says breakfast should only be enjoyed in the morning?

Specials include:

Field & Fire: Croissants

Croissants Blue Spoon Pasta Studio: Breakfast Garlic Cheddar Gnocchi

Breakfast Garlic Cheddar Gnocchi Slows Bar-B-Q: Slows Eggs Benedict

Slows Eggs Benedict Sweetie-licious: Homemade Quiche

Homemade Quiche Love’s Ice Cream: Waffle Sundae & Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream

Waffle Sundae & Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Aperitivo: Breakfast Tartine

Breakfast Tartine Fish Lads: Fish Cake Benedict

Fish Cake Benedict Tacos El Cuñado: Chorizo and Egg Tacos

Chorizo and Egg Tacos Social Kitchen and Bar: Salted Pecan Waffle

Salted Pecan Waffle Madcap Coffee: Liege Style Belgian Waffle

Liege Style Belgian Waffle Malamiah Juice Bar: Strawberry-Banana Oat Smoothie

Strawberry-Banana Oat Smoothie Carvers: Irish Breakfast

Irish Breakfast Rocket Pies: Farmer’s Breakfast Pizza

Farmer’s Breakfast Pizza Sushi Market: Fresh Salmon and Tuna Poke