Jordan’s weekly picks on where to “Live Local-Give Local”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-On March 23rd, step out for the Noto’s Spring Charity Wine Fest and taste from more than 300 International wines paired with Noto’s famous Italian cuisine. This year will benefit several local charities. Click here for tickets.

Tickets:

$60/general or $100/VIP

$65 or $110 day of the event

All tickets will be available for pick-up at Will Call at the event

$50 of every VIP and $10 of every general ticket benefits a local charity

With your VIP tickets you will enjoy some of the most premium wine choices in the Paradiso Room.

NOTO’S SPRING CHARITY WINE FEST

FRIDAY, MARCH 23 7-10 PM

NOTOS OLD WORLD ITALIAN DINING

6600 28TH ST SE, GRAND RAPIDS

Plus, you’re invited to the 6th annual Chilly, Blues & Brews Festival, downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s your opportunity to taste a wide selection of chilli made by pros and amateur cooks while experiencing fantastic local beers and great live music. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Michigan. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

CHILLY, BLUES & BREWS

Saturday, MARCH 24 10 AM-4:30 PM

THE B.O.B

BENEFITS: HOSPICE OF MICHIGAN

Saturday, March 24th, 2018 @ The B.O.B.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS