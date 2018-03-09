Everyday heroes: raising funds for those in need at the Culinary Cabaret

Holland Hospital employees and supporters stepped out for an evening filled with fine cuisine, great people, prizes, and live music. The annual Culinary Cabaret was held at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, and is a fundraising event to benefit the Holland Community Health Center. The center provides healthcare services for the uninsured and underinsured in the West Michigan community.

The Culinary Cabaret is about more than just food and prizes. The Holland Hospital Fund Development raises money to ensure that anyone can have access to high-quality health care. The Patient Assistance Program has helped thousands of patients receive medications and healthcare they need. On March 1, 2018, the Culinary Cabaret raised more than $166,000 to help benefit the Holland Community Health Center and its programs.