The importance of socialization for 55+ adults

Jennifer Feuerstein Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Isolation is fatal as we grow older.  So socializing is one of the best things to staying sharp. AARP ADVISES  three ways to network and build new connections:  Don’t be afraid to go into a social setting by yourself.  Step out of your comfort zone and try someplace new— there’s a host of restaurants, bars and breweries in West Michigan so be adventurous.  And strike up conversation with someone you don’t know.  It’s a great way to build confidence.

Learn more at: https://local.aarp.org/grand-rapids-mi/

