The importance of socialization for 55+ adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Isolation is fatal as we grow older. So socializing is one of the best things to staying sharp. AARP ADVISES three ways to network and build new connections: Don’t be afraid to go into a social setting by yourself. Step out of your comfort zone and try someplace new— there’s a host of restaurants, bars and breweries in West Michigan so be adventurous. And strike up conversation with someone you don’t know. It’s a great way to build confidence.

Learn more at: https://local.aarp.org/grand-rapids-mi/