International Women’s Day: spotlighting West Michigan power women

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- It’s International Women’s Day! You’re probably seeing the hashtag #PressforProgress and #IWD2018 popping up all over your social media feeds. Wondering what it’s all about?

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

To celebrate this day at WOTV 4 Women we want to remind of some of the amazing women blazing the trail here in West Michigan. Every month we feature one outstanding woman in our Career Woman of the Month feature! Here’s a few of the leading ladies we’ve interviewed over the past year.

Here’s a great place to remind you, you can nominate someone for Career Woman of the Month by simply emailing us at info@wotv4women.com!

Meet C.J. DeVries

Meet CJ DeVries. She’s the owner of GRNow, a popular website and app showcasing local events, restaurants, venues, museums and things happening in and around Grand Rapids. If you want to know what’s new & hot around town connecting with GRNow is the place to start.

Meet Abbey Sladick

Meet Abbey Sladick. She’s the Vice President of Communication for Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids and part of the WOTV 4 Women crew focusing on community outreach.

Meet Maggie Feil

Meet Maggie Feil. She’s the owner of Renee Austin, a popular wedding and prom dress location in Grand Rapids.

Meet Bridget Clark Whitney

Meet Bridget Clark Whitney. She’s the Director for Kids Food Basket in Grand Rapids and a inspiring role model for all West Michigan women.

Meet Denise Kohler-Kolesar

Meet Denise Kohler-Kolesar. She’s the President of 4060 Group, Inc. in Grandville, but you may know her best from her former business, Kohler Expos. Known for its signature Women’s Expos in Grand Rapids and Lansing, Kohler Expos annually produces six quality consumer shows focused on women and families that draw tens of thousands of attendees. After selling her business earlier this year to a long time employee, Denise is keeping busy by volunteering her time in the West Michigan community.

Meet Johngerlyn “Jonse” Young

Meet Johngerlyn “Jonse” Young. She’s the Director of Philanthropic Services for the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, and a inspiring role model for all West Michigan women.

Meet Doriane Parker-Sims

Meet Doriane Parker-Sims. She’s the co-founder and executive pastor of Kingdom Life Ministries and the executive director of The Deborah House.

Meet Latesha Lipscomb a West Michigan entrepreneur that is heading up I Got Face Cosmetic Concierge, POSH Innovative Event Management and East Meets West Pop-Up Thrift Shops. If you spend five minutes with this amazing woman you’ll be instantly drawn in by her magnetic personality, big smile and over-the-top girl power vibe!