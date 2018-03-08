Find your career path at Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Finding the right career path early is important, that’s why Ferris State University Grand Rapids is holding an open house to help students learn more about what they have to offer. The open house is open to anyone, whether you’re looking to come back to school or coming to school for the first time, they have something for everyone.

Ferris State Grand Rapids has over 24 academic programs that you can learn about at the open house. Participants are encouraged to bring their transcripts. Qualified applicants will be accepted on the spot. There will also be counselors on hand to discuss financial aid.

Ferris State University Open House

Wednesday, March 14

Grand Rapids Community College

Applied Technology Center – Room 124

4pm-7pm

RSVP at ferris.edu/grandrapids