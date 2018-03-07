New Bachelorette named: 11 things you didn’t know about Becca Kufrin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The gut-wrenching finish to Becca Kufrin’s romance with Arie Luyendyk Jr. left Bachelor Nation speechless. In a change of heart, Arie broke up with America’s sweetheart just weeks after proposing to her – stealing her fairytale ending and future. Now, the humble fan favorite and girl next door will return for a second shot at love, starring on “The Bachelorette”. The show will premiere for its 14th season on Monday, May 28 on My ABC WOTV 4. The announcement was made on the LIVE “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special.

>>> Learn more about our new bachelorette. 12 fun facts about Becca Kufrin, below.

She has tattoos

Rebecca has three tattoos: One on her right foot, one on her wrist, and one on his hand.

She’s well educated

Rebecca graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2012 with a B.S. in Mass Communications. She graduated with a 3.795GPA.

She lost a parent and is lucky to still have the other

Her mother is in remission from breast cancer, but her father sadly passed away about a decade ago when she was 17 years old.

She’s a good friend and person

If she could describe herself in three words, she would choose loyal, honest and charismatic.

What does it feel like to have abs? Asking for me — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) February 11, 2018

It’s apparently national pizza day AND national bagel day so you know what that means. BAGEL BITES — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) February 9, 2018

…and we think she’s pretty funny!

She’s taller than you’d think

Rebecca is 5’7″.

She has a bucket list

The bachelorette’s bucket list includes hot-air ballooning, grape stomping, falling in love, and owning a house and dog with her partner.

She’s a dog lover

Rebecca is a huge dog lover and considers herself an animal whisperer. She has an adorable corgi of her own and likes cats too!

She’s a big movie fan

Becca loves movies and some of her favorites are “Sister Act 2” and “Gladiator.”

She has a stable job

Going through Becca’s LinkedIn, she is a publicist and works for a marketing agency known as Skyaa.

She’s into politics

If you look at Becca’s Instagram, you’ll see that she’s never afraid to voice her opinions. She even posted a photo of her attendance at a Women’s March to show her support of planned parenthood.

She made lifelong friends on The Bachelor Even though each girl was fighting for the same thing, Becca was a girl’s girl and made a ton of friends she’ll continue to keep in contact with. There’s a good chance we’re rocking our slippers at this point. #thebachelor #dressingforcomfort A post shared by Rebecca Kufrin (@bkoof) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:07am PST