GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – A sure sign of Spring in West Michigan is the opening of John Ball Zoo for the season. The zoo opens this Saturday, March 10. Spring hours are 10am-4pm, 7 days a week.

>>> Learn more in the video above.

Admission:

March 10 – April 27

Adults: $8.50

Children (2-12) : $7.50

Seniors (age 62 and up) $7.50

Children (1 and under) free

College students $7.50