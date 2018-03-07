Butterflies, Monster Trucks, zoo animals & maple syrup this weekend with Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

It’s a sure sign of Spring in West Michigan, the opening of John Ball Zoo for the season. The zoo opens this Saturday, March 10. Spring hours are 10am-4pm, 7 days a week.

Admission:

March 10-April 27

Adults: $8.50

Children (2-12) : $7.50

Seniors (age 62 and up) $7.50

Children (1 and under) free

College students $7.50

Join them for the 53rd Annual Maple Sugar Festival. Start your day with delicious pancakes smothered in real Michigan maple syrup! Walk along a wooded trail with a naturalist for a maple sugar tour and a visit to the brand new Sugar Shack! Experience their amazing Birds of Prey and Creature Features up close. The whole family will enjoy this sweet experience!

Don’t miss a visit to the DeLano Homestead during the festival to experience pioneer maple sugaring and life in the 1800s. Horse-drawn wagon rides and demonstrations by blacksmiths and fiber artists will round out the activities.

Schedule of Activities

Visitor Center, 9 am – 5 pm

9 am – 1:30 pm* Pancake breakfast

9 am – 5 pm Kids’ activities and crafts

9 am – 5 pm Maple Midway

9 am – 5 pm* New! Visit Maple Market for vendor booths with maple products

10 am Saturday ONLY – New Sugar Shack Grand Opening Tour!

10:30 am – 4 pm Maple sugar tours depart from sundial every 15 minutes

10:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:30 pm Live animal programs featuring a KNC Bird of Prey and other KNC animals

2 pm Guided nature hike

2 pm – 4:45 pm* Ice cream with maple syrup

DeLano Homestead, 11 am – 5 pm

Pioneer sugaring demonstrations, blacksmithing and fiber art demonstrations,

and kids’ activities

11 am – 4 pm* Horse-drawn wagon rides (weather permitting)

2 pm – 4:45 pm* Ice cream with maple syrup

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series brings adrenaline-charged family fun to fans.

Friday 7pm

Saturday 1pm & 7pm

Sunday 1pm & 6:30pm

Father Daughter Dance

Meijer Gardens

Saturday 6pm-9pm

$5 per person

Call to sign up – 616-364-4242

Evening filled with dancing, snacks, crafts and butterflies