American Idol: The journey begins Sunday on MY ABC WOTV 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- West Michigan are you ready for the return of “American Idol”?! We couldn’t be happier that this amazing singing competition is now on ABC! It’s considered the gold standard of all music competition series and it will make its highly anticipated return to television as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie set out on a journey across the nation to discover a new crop of inspiring talent!

It premieres its first season at its new home on America’s network, The ABC Television Network, SUNDAY, MARCH 11 at 8pm on MY ABC WOTV 4.

After searching the country for the best of the best talent America has to offer, viewers will be taken on a journey through the stories of talented musicians from far and wide – from garage band rockers to national anthem singers to caretakers – who all have the same passion: a love for music.

In the first audition episode, the show will head to New York, Los Angeles and Nashville where aspiring singers will audition for a chance to see if they have what it takes to earn the coveted golden ticket to Hollywood.

Meet some of the Idol hopefuls