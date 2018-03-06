The Bachelor finale recap: Becca K blindsided by broken engagement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This season’s Bachelor Finale was unlike anything you’ve ever seen before… but really.

It all started in Peru, where both girls were able to meet Arie’s family for the first time. Though it may have seemed like the family liked Lauren better (because they mentioned her in every conversation with Becca) – after the girls leave, Arie’s mom voiced that Becca would be the one who will keep him in his place.

So he’ll choose Becca, right? Ha. If only it was that easy.

If you’re that conflicted with this decision, then you shouldn’t propose

-Bekah M 🙌🏼🌹 #thebachelorfinale — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 6, 2018

The next day, he had his final one-on-one with Lauren. Surprisingly, Lauren speaks more words than she has the entire season, in one sitting. Arie and Lauren spent the night proclaiming how much they loved each other and how lucky they were.

Fast forward to Becca’s last one-on-one. The confident, goofy Becca, was no more. She seemed nothing short of terrified and insecure. And, to top it all off, it’s pouring down rain.

Coincidence? I think not. Bachelor producers control everything.

After meeting with Neil Lane, Arie made his decision. Lauren got out of the limo, said she’s found the man she’s always been looking for, and in the same breath gets turned down viciously.

I don’t know if it’s just me, or does everyone agree that Arie is the worst at breaking up with people in the history of ever? The man gives them nothing. Not an explanation, not a hug, not even as much as a fake tear. He’s left 20 some women heartbroken and confused with his weird, vague endings.

Anyways.

Lauren leaves and now it’s Becca’s turn… but we still have an hour left of the show, so you know something wild is about to go down. Stay seated.

Becca made her way down to the alpaca farm, Arie said he loves her (and will choose her every day from now on), and she says yes! But then, while taking happy photos and talking babies, the wind snatches the final rose out of Becca’s hand. And I swear you could hear it hit the ground.

Foreshadowing? You’ve got it.

A few weeks after the engagement, Arie decided he loved Lauren more; and, in true Bachelor fashion, we were able to watch the unedited clips of the devastating breakup.

But real talk does this mean @jason_mesnick and I are off the hook now?? #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

Becca responds with “Are you ____ kidding me?” Which, in her defense, is what we were all thinking.

After some silly conversation and Arie tirelessly trying not to look like the bad guy, she gets up to leave. Though he tried to keep conversation going, Becca insisted there was nothing more to say.

With that, we were left on a cliffhanger – Becca is heartbroken, we know that there’s two hours of content Tuesday night, and what is Lauren thinking of all this madness?

Tune in Tuesday, March 6th, on My ABC WOTV 4 to find out.