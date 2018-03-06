Maranda meets some of the hottest teen stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda recently got the chance to meet some of the hottest teen stars from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. Together they talk show business, what it’s like to be a teen star, and how they balance their busy lives.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Maranda recently got the chance to meet some of the hottest teen stars from the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. Together they talk show business, what it’s like to be a teen star, and how they balance their busy lives.
Advertisement