Easter Brunch places around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Holidays are great at bringing the whole family together. Make a new tradition this year by going to Easter morning brunch! There are tons of fabulous restaurants all over West Michigan that offer delicious brunch options. Take the family out and enjoy a fantastic meal and some family bonding. Our list features brunch options for Sunday, April 1, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and along the lakeshore.

GRAND RAPIDS:

Easter Brunch at CityFlats Hotel

Blending historic architecture with modern style and offering a delicious array of menu items, chef action stations, and carving stations, the Ballroom @ CityFlatsHotel is the perfect place to celebrate Easter. Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids the Ballroom has Easter Brunch seating’s are available at 11 am, noon, 1 pm, and 2 pm. Please call 616-608-1720 to make reservations. Adult: 29.95, Seniors (60+): 24.95, Children (5–12): 12.95, Children (4 and under): Free

Easter at Reds

Celebrate at Reds with our exclusive all you can eat buffet and brunch! Seatings are at 10:30am, 12:30pm, & 2:30pm. Reservations suggested 518-731-8151. Adult: $21.99, Children (3-10): $11.99.

Easter Brunch at JW Marriott

Enjoy an elegant Easter celebration at the JW Marriott. Six. One. Six. will be hosting a great brunch that’s locally inspired! Features will include: maple glazed ham, and char crusted sirloin. Breakfast selections range from creating your own omelet to strawberry shortcake and so much more! Brunch reservations will be from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. Prices: $40 adults, $18 children 4-12.

Easter Brunch Buffet at Rush Creek Bistro

Includes breakfast, salads, soups, entrees and desserts. 10:30 am – 2:30 pm. Limited Seating every half hour. Reservations required, Call 616-457-1100 x 1. Adults: $28, kids 5-12: $15, kids 4 & under: free.

Easter Buffet at Railside

Hop over to Railside and enjoy Easter brunch with us this spring. Reservations begin at 10:00 AM and go until 2:00 PM. Call for reservations: 616-878-1140. Open to the public. Adults: $24.99 , Children 5-11: $12.99, Children under 5: Complimentary.

Easter at Bistro Bella Vita

Open from noon to 8pm with a dinner menu and features all day.

Easter at Green Well Gastro Pub

Kick off the day with happy hour from 11am to 1 pm before closing at 10pm.

Easter at Grove

Brunch is served from 11am to 3pm. Reservations suggested. 616-454-1000.

Easter at Wheelhouse

Hop over to Wheelhouse for an Easter Bunny visit, a bite to eat drink specials, and more! Seating from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM and they will be serving their dinner menu with added brunch features. Reservations recommended. 616-226-3319.

KALAMAZOO:

Easter at Mangia Mangia

Sunday brunch buffet runs from 9:30 AM-3:00 PM. Come enjoy delicious brunch from a favorite Italian hot spot. Features made to order omelet station, meat carving station, assorted pasta dishes and more. Prices Vary. For reservations call 269-226-3333.

HOLLAND/MUSKEGON:

Easter Brunch at Boatwerks Restaurant

Head over to Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant and enjoy a delicious brunch. Features include: applewood smoked bacon, brown sugar glazed ham, and house-smoked salmon and much more! Brunch will be from 10am – 4pm. Reservations required. Admission: Adults $30.95, Seniors $26.95, Kids (5-10) $15.95, Kids (4 & under) FREE

Easter Brunch at Jack’s

Jack’s is now taking reservations for their annual Easter Day Brunch Buffet between 11AM – 3PM. Brunch includes a special sighting of the Easter Bunny, with spots filling quickly. Cost is $25.99 for adults, $11.99 for children 12 – 5, and free for children 4 and under.

Easter Brunch at Se4sons

Enjoy an Easter Brunch buffet at Se4sons Banquet Center. Call and reserve your table at 231-755-3737. Adults: $29, Children 7-12: $14, Children 4-6: $8, Children 3 & under: FREE.

WEST OLIVE:

Easter at Sandy Point Beach House

Enjoy a brunch buffet at Sandy Point Beach House! Features an omelet and meat carving station, yogurt parfait bar, pastries, drinks and more! Prices vary. Seating starts at 10:00 AM.

Did we miss one? Email us your brunch menu, prices and times to info@wotv4women.com.