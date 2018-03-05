The Whitecaps celebrating Reading Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Whitecaps Community Foundation will donate thousands of books Grand Rapids Public Schools this month in an effort to encourage children to read during March is Reading Month and beyond.

This is the third year for the book donation, the first year they donated 300 books to just one GRPS school, last year they donated 1,900 books to 5 schools and for this year’s 25th anniversary of the West Michigan Whitecaps, they will donate 5,000 books to 15 schools.

The book donation is a part of the Whitecaps Community Foundation’s Reading Program, which helps area school children enjoy Whitecaps baseball while promoting reading.