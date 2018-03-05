GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) There’s nothing more important than loving who you are and having a positive body image. Here to tell us about a special event centered around that idea are Latesha Lipscomb, a WOTV 4 Women Crew Member and Elise Kutt from Mod Bettie.

This inspiring due continues to dream up new ways to help you stretch your mind and body to higher heights in 2018! So they invite you to Rise Up and join us for the first ever Body Positive Bend + Brunch in West Michigan!

Join them for an ultra- fab morning of mimosas, mixing, mingling, meditation and light fare with a few of your favorite local leading ladies. In the first hour there will be an opportunity for you to HAM it up (pun intended) in our empowerment photo booth with Mod Bettie Portrait Studio. So arrive comfy cute with makeup wipes in tow because next you can expect to bend a little out of your comfort zone with an amazing Yoga instructor from Lions & Rabbits! And if that’s not enough, you can tame your taste buds with some incredible light fare from local eateries.

Let’s Eat Cake for Breakfast

Saturday, March 10

10am-1pm

Lions & Rabbits – 1264 Plainfield Ave. NE

Limited tickets at eventbrite – $30

REGISTER: www.eventbrite.com/e/cake-for-breakfast-bopo-bend-brunch-tickets-42857515984?aff=eac2