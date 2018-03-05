Help welcome refugees to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Every day Samaritas helps refugees coming into our country. Now there is a way you can help too, by getting involved in their Circle of Welcome event.

Please join community members for the Samaritas Circle of Welcome Event. An informational meet and greet about refugees, the latest executive actions and how you and your group can help!

Samaritas Circle of Welcome Event

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 6:30pm-8pm

2000 32nd Street Southeast

Grand Rapids, MI

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/samaritas-circle-of-welcome-event-tickets-43176356645