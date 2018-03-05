Help welcome refugees to West Michigan

By Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Every day Samaritas helps refugees coming into our country. Now there is a way you can help too, by getting involved in their Circle of Welcome event.

Please join community members for the Samaritas Circle of Welcome Event. An informational meet and greet about refugees, the latest executive actions and how you and your group can help!

Samaritas Circle of Welcome Event
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 6:30pm-8pm
2000 32nd Street Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/samaritas-circle-of-welcome-event-tickets-43176356645

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s