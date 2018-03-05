Celebrating School National Breakfast week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Milk Means More has teamed up with Grand Rapids Public Schools during National School Breakfast Week.

This week it is being celebrated March 5-9 and the theme this year is “I Heart School Breakfast”. School breakfasts are a healthy and tasty way for kids to start their day. When children have the option for breakfast at school, kids perform better in the classroom and are more focused throughout their day.

Grand Rapids Public School educators say they’re also seeing fewer students take trips to the nurses office because they are offering breakfasts at school.