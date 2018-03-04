Oscars Watch and Win: find out who won $1,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 90th annual Oscars was a night of glitz and glam, but the stars weren’t the only one’s winning big! My ABC WOTV 4 wanted to give one lucky West Michigan viewer $1,000! Thousands entered the Oscars-themed code words but only one could win.
Congratulations!
*We will email the winner how to claim their prize.
$1,000 Winner: Julie Taylor of Marshall
Red carpet fashion at the Oscars
Red carpet fashion at the Oscars x
