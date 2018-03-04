Oscars Watch and Win: find out who won $1,000

WOTV 4 Staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The 90th annual Oscars was a night of glitz and glam, but the stars weren’t the only one’s winning big! My ABC WOTV 4 wanted to give one lucky West Michigan viewer $1,000!  Thousands entered the Oscars-themed code words but only one could win.

Congratulations!

*We will email the winner how to claim their prize.

$1,000 Winner: Julie Taylor of Marshall

 

Red carpet fashion at the Oscars

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s