This weekend: Purple Game, Cat in the Hat plus Green Eggs & Ham

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) This weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy all the fun things around West Michigan. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Friday – 7pm

The Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Game takes place every year at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. It is a celebration of Van Andel Institute’s cancer research and the Purple Community. The game is a fun night of purple and education about the great research happening at VAI. Griffins players wear purple uniforms and there is purple concessions and purple merchandise for sale.

Purple Community is the community outreach program of VAI. It works with groups, schools, businesses, and organizations who want to help people affected by cancer. Every dollar raised goes to research at VAI.

Saturday, March 3

11am – seating is general so first come first serve

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

DeVos Place

West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 39th season! With 14 feature gardens, 5 free seminar stages and over 350 exhibitors featuring every product and service you’ll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show to attend!

Show Dates & Hours:

Thu, Mar 1: 3pm-9pm

Fri, Mar 2: 12pm-9:30pm

Sat, Mar 3: 10am-9pm

Sun, Mar 4: 11am-6pm Admission:

Adults: $10 | Children 6-14: $4

Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

Saturday at 10:30

DeVos Performance Hall

Tickets: $5

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday like a zizzer-zazzer-zuzz! Your Grand Rapids Symphony presents the classic story of Green Eggs and Ham in the style of a fun children’s operetta. Experience the Dr. Seuss classic that seamlessly incorporates familiar melodies from both classical and popular music, with a timeless parable about not judging others.